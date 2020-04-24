Arrest made in crash that killed 20-year-old Lincoln woman south of Panama

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Metro Fugitive Task Force on Thursday arrested the driver who collided head-on with a 20-year-old Lincoln woman in February south of Panama, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said.

At the time of the Feb. 15 collision, 34-year-old Jeffrey Woutzke of Auburn was under the influence of meth, a news release said. Morgan Rodgers died at the scene.

A search on the vehicle driven by Woutzke recovered 3.6 grams of meth, the sheriff's office said. An arrest warrant was issued for felony motor vehicle homicide and possession of a controlled substance.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate details of the crash. The investigation so far has found that Woutzke was driving south in a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee and entered the northbound lane of Highway 43 and collided with the northbound 2013 Ford Focus that Rodgers was driving just north of the Pella Road intersection.

