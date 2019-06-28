A suspect has been arrested in connection with a pair of drive-by shootings in central Lincoln on Wednesday that left a home with 20 bullet holes.
A 58-year-old man told police that shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday a silver vehicle had driven by his home near 31st Street and Kleckner Court and shot at his house. Officers returned to the home again at around 11 p.m. when more gunfire was directed at the house. No one was injured in the shootings.
Using witness statements and video surveillance obtained by a neighbor, Officer Angela Sands said police were able to identify the vehicle, a silver Dodge Avenger, and one of the suspects, 18-year-old Deontrey Rush.
Police served a search warrant at 3456 Portia Street at 3:35 a.m. on Friday and took Rush into custody on suspicion of aiding and abetting the unlawful discharge of a firearm, according to Sands.