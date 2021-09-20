 Skip to main content
Armed robbery suspects took video game controller, cash from Lincoln man, police say
Armed robbery suspects took video game controller, cash from Lincoln man, police say

A Lincoln man was held at gunpoint in his home as robbers took a video game controller, his phone and cash, according to Lincoln police. 

Two unknown men entered the 28-year-old's home near Fourth Street and Countryside Lane through an unlocked door at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said. Losses totaled $1,300. 

One of the men brandished a gun and threatened the victim with it, Spilker said. An investigation is ongoing. 

