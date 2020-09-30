Armed robbers hit south-central Lincoln gas station, police say

Two hooded, masked robbers took an undisclosed amount of cash from a south-central Lincoln gas station late Tuesday, a police department spokeswoman said.
Around 11 p.m., the 38-year-old clerk at the U-Stop at 1301 South St. saw two men come in and one showed a handgun, Officer Erin Spilker said.
They demanded money and left with the cash, she said.
Police called to the scene searched the area for the robbers but didn't find them, she said.
Officers encourage anyone with information to call 402-441-6000.
