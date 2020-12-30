 Skip to main content
Argument precedes drive-by shooting at Lincoln home, police say
Argument precedes drive-by shooting at Lincoln home, police say

Lincoln police are investigating a drive-by shooting shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night outside a home near North 23rd Street and Orchard Avenue.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said it started with an argument between the suspect and a 40-year-old man at the home. 

The suspect left but returned about an hour and half later and fired two shots at the home before leaving, Bonkiewicz said.

In addition to the 40-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman and three boys  were inside at the time. 

No one was injured. The bullets weren't believed to have penetrated the building but caused a small amount of damage to the home.

Bonkiewicz said officers are seeking to interview the suspect. This investigation is ongoing.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

