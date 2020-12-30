Argument precedes drive-by shooting at Lincoln home, police say

Lincoln police are investigating a drive-by shooting shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night outside a home near North 23rd Street and Orchard Avenue.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said it started with an argument between the suspect and a 40-year-old man at the home.
The suspect left but returned about an hour and half later and fired two shots at the home before leaving, Bonkiewicz said.
In addition to the 40-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman and three boys were inside at the time.
No one was injured. The bullets weren't believed to have penetrated the building but caused a small amount of damage to the home.
Bonkiewicz said officers are seeking to interview the suspect. This investigation is ongoing.
Five odd crime stories: Fight over dad's ashes
A fight over ashes leading up to an explosion was definitely a new one for Lincoln.
Five odd crime stories: Dropping into the prison
People try to get contraband into prison in all kinds of ways, but via drone was a first here.
Five odd crime stories: Profiting off teen daughter
A sad one and hard to imagine, a dad accused of selling nude videos of his teen daughter.
Five odd crime stories: Need bond money
A bad idea for multiple reasons.
Five odd crime stories: Former weatherman's threat
So much happening in this one. Just bizarre.