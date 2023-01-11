 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Argument over parking spot led to central Lincoln standoff, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

An argument over a parking space outside a central Lincoln fourplex led to a police standoff that stretched on for more than three hours Tuesday evening and ended with one man in custody, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the fourplex, near Ninth and Washington streets, at around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday after a woman called police and reported a man had threatened her with a gun over a parking spot near the complex, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Jeffrey Howard, 34, was on the second floor of the building when police contacted him Tuesday afternoon but fled inside an apartment after officers confronted him, Vollmer said.

Jeffrey Howard

Howard

Through interviews with witnesses, police learned that two children — a 7-year-old and a 10-year-old — were inside the apartment unit with Howard, who was believed to be armed, Vollmer said.

Police tried to communicate with Howard from around 5:10 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., when Howard emerged from the residence with both children and surrendered himself to officers, according to police.

Authorities arrested Howard on suspicion of first-degree false imprisonment, terroristic threats and resisting arrest.

Investigators later obtained a warrant for the apartment unit and searched it, but Vollmer said police haven't found the gun Howard is alleged to have flashed in the argument over the parking space.

