Appointed York County attorney sues county supervisors to block his removal

She contends Lyons can be terminated by the board because he wasn't elected to the job. He was appointed. So he isn't a "county officer" under the state statute that outlines a county officer's removal.

"And he materially breached the agreement governing that appointment," Ebeler Rolf said.

She said prior to Lyons' appointment, the board made clear he would be required to devote his full time to the legal work of York County, and he acknowledged he understood and agreed.

In exchange, they agreed to pay him $87,619 in 2021 and $90,619 in 2022.

And they agreed to hire a deputy county attorney to support the office, based on Lyons' representation it was needed based on the workload.

Then, on July 19, he went to the board asking to be allowed to take a temporary contract for services as Clay County's county attorney and said he envisioned entering into similar contracts with multiple counties and acting as a "district attorney," she said.

"York County did not incur the costs associated with hiring an additional attorney to provide plaintiff time to work at a different Nebraska county in lieu of providing full-time service to York County, Nebraska," Ebeler Rolf said.