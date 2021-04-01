 Skip to main content
Apartment fires in central Lincoln early Thursday being investigated as arsons, LFR says
Apartment fires in central Lincoln early Thursday being investigated as arsons, LFR says

  • Updated
Firefighters respond to a fire call at 1626 D St.

Two fires at an apartment building in central Lincoln Thursday morning are being investigated as arsons, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

Capt. Nancy Crist said they went to 1626 D St. at 3:18 a.m. about a fire in a pile of trash right outside a lower apartment window, which caused some smoke damage to a window.

They returned at 5:42 a.m., this time about a fire inside a second-floor apartment, where firefighters found a mattress burning. 

Crist said all of the residents had been evicted and were supposed to be out of the building by midnight. But, she said, there were several residents still there.

She said they were being moved out so the owner could renovate the building.

The damage to the building was estimated at $25,000.

