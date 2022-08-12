Apartment complex catches fire in central Lincoln

An apartment complex near 16th and Garfield streets caught fire Friday afternoon, causing extensive damage to the attic and third floor.

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Mark Major, firefighters were dispatched to the scene shortly after 2 p.m. to find smoke and flames coming from a third-story unit. LFR extinguished the fire shortly after arrival.

Fire Investigator Jason Relford said the fire originated from the top floor balcony on the building's southeast corner.

The cause and amount of damage has not yet been determined. Occupants evacuated the building without injury.

Major said it's unclear whether the building is uninhabitable at this point. LFR and the Lincoln Police Department will be on scene for several more hours, which will impact traffic flow in the area.