Apartment balcony fire Sunday caused $150K damage, LFR says

A fire Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex near North 14th and Superior streets caused $150,000 damage, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Capt. Nancy Crist said just after 3:30 p.m. they were called to 1503 Superior St. about a fire on a third-floor apartment balcony and arrived to find an active fire.

The fire had gotten into the walls and up into the roof of the apartment, causing an estimated $150,000 damage. It started from an improperly discarded cigarette, she said.

All of the residents in the building had to be relocated.

Crist credited a resident for calling right away and firefighters for quickly stopping the fire, which easily could've gotten out of hand given the high winds.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.