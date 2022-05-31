 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apartment balcony fire Sunday caused $150K damage, LFR says

  • Updated
  • 0

A fire Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex near North 14th and Superior streets caused $150,000 damage, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Capt. Nancy Crist said just after 3:30 p.m. they were called to 1503 Superior St. about a fire on a third-floor apartment balcony and arrived to find an active fire.

The fire had gotten into the walls and up into the roof of the apartment, causing an estimated $150,000 damage. It started from an improperly discarded cigarette, she said.

All of the residents in the building had to be relocated.

Crist credited a resident for calling right away and firefighters for quickly stopping the fire, which easily could've gotten out of hand given the high winds.

Fire logo 2020 for Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

