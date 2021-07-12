 Skip to main content
Another Pontiac Grand Prix stolen in Lincoln following assault at Dairy Queen, police say
Another Pontiac Grand Prix stolen in Lincoln following assault at Dairy Queen, police say

Lincoln Police are investigating another theft of a Pontiac Grand Prix in the city — at least the second in seven days — after a Dairy Queen employee was assaulted and her car was stolen on Saturday. 

Officer Erin Spilker said police responded to the Dairy Queen near 14th Street and Old Cheney Road shortly after midnight on Saturday, where they contacted a 20-year-old employee said she was assaulted in the parking lot after work. 

The woman told police that she was sitting in her silver 2003 Pontiac when a man with his face covered opened her car door, assaulted her and stole the car, valued around $3,000, Spilker said. 

Police are requesting video from nearby businesses and are still searching for the Pontiac. The theft comes a week after an assault and theft in Antelope Park centered around a 2008 Grand Prix. Spilker said police are investigating whether the incidents are related. 

