 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Another Lincoln smoke shop targeted by burglars, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln police are investigating after burglars threw a brick through the front glass of a smoke shop early Tuesday morning, entering the business and making off with an unknown amount of merchandise.

LPD Capt. Todd Kocian said the break-in happened at around 2:15 a.m., when police responded to The Plug vape shop at 2810 Cornhusker Highway, where burglars had caused about $1,500 in damage to the storefront and ransacked the business.

Kocian said employees were still going through inventory to determine what products were missing as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

An investigation into the burglary is ongoing. The break-in was the second at a Lincoln vaping outlet in a less than a week.

Burglars stole $5,000 worth of products from Sj's Smoke Shop sometime overnight Friday, according to police.

People are also reading…

Sighs of relief, hugs follow murder verdict against man who shot Lincoln officer
Search warrant turns up 572 grams of suspected meth in northeast Lincoln, police say
Ricketts assails 'soft-on-crime' parole and sentencing reforms
Police logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine says Russian forces violently disperse Kherson protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News