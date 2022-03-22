Another Lincoln smoke shop targeted by burglars, police say

Lincoln police are investigating after burglars threw a brick through the front glass of a smoke shop early Tuesday morning, entering the business and making off with an unknown amount of merchandise.

LPD Capt. Todd Kocian said the break-in happened at around 2:15 a.m., when police responded to The Plug vape shop at 2810 Cornhusker Highway, where burglars had caused about $1,500 in damage to the storefront and ransacked the business.

Kocian said employees were still going through inventory to determine what products were missing as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

An investigation into the burglary is ongoing. The break-in was the second at a Lincoln vaping outlet in a less than a week.

Burglars stole $5,000 worth of products from Sj's Smoke Shop sometime overnight Friday, according to police.

