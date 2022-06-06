 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Another Lincoln smoke shop burglarized Monday morning, police say

An unknown man wearing dark clothing shattered a window at a Lincoln smoke shop early Monday morning, gaining entry and making off with around $375 worth of product before police responded, according to authorities.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said a passerby called police around 4 a.m. Monday and reported the break-in at Generation V E-Cigarettes and Vape Bar, 1701 O Street.

Kocian said officers responded to the scene quickly, but before they got there, the burglar left the store and headed east on O Street after causing about $1,600 in damage to the business.

An investigation into the break-in is ongoing.

Three Lincoln teens detained after attempted smoke shop break-in, police say
Three Lincoln teens took $10,000 worth of product in vape shop break-in, police say
Lincoln smoke shop hit in burglary
Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

