Another inmate dies at Lincoln hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
Another inmate dies at Lincoln hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

A Nebraska Department of Correctional Services inmate died at a Lincoln hospital on Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19.

The inmate was a man in his 40s who had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to being hospitalized and had other medical conditions, according to a news release. He was serving a sentence for second-degree murder, theft and a weapon charge from Douglas County.

The exact cause of death has not been determined and the Department of Correctional Services is not releasing the inmate's name for the privacy of his family and to maintain the confidentiality of his medical records as required by state law, the news release said.

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

