Animal Control identifies teen suspect in southwest Lincoln goose killing

Animal Control officers believe they’ve identified the teenager who shot and killed a goose near its nest in southwest Lincoln.

They watched video taken by a neighbor just after the April 18 shooting near 21st and Pine Lake. They found more video from the same area, worked with a school resource officer and had a witness identify a photo of their suspect.

And this week, the boy -- under the age of 16 -- confessed to shooting the female goose with a BB gun, said Field Officer Scott Lowry.

Animal Control has sent its report, along with a recommendation the boy face a misdemeanor animal control charge, to the city attorney’s office.

Officers began investigating the killing early last week, after a neighbor shot video of two teens -- one carrying some type of rifle -- walking away from a small pond.

The goose had been part of a pair that moved to the area earlier this spring. When officers retrieved her body, they found a nest with seven eggs, one of them starting to hatch. All of the eggs were ultimately deemed nonviable, Lowry said.

A necropsy at the Nebraska Veterinary Diagnostic Center on East Campus indicated the goose likely died from a BB-like projectile in its head.