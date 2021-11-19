An Iowa man got 36-50 years for drugs and gun found in traffic stop near Lincoln

A judge this week sentenced a Des Moines, Iowa, man to 36 to 50 years in prison on gun and drug charges in connection to a stop on Interstate 80 near Lincoln last year.

A Lancaster County jury found Temarco Pope Jr., 28, guilty in September of second-offense possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (a charge that carries a sentence of 20 years to life) and possession of more than a pound of marijuana.

The case involved what started out as a traffic stop for speeding June 5, 2020, near the U.S. 77 exit on the edge of Lincoln. A Lancaster County sheriff's deputy stopped a Nissan Rogue going 10 mph over the speed limit. Pope was the front-seat passenger.

According to the affidavit for Pope's arrest, the driver, Jarell Samuels, consented to a search, which turned up a loaded Kahr CM9 handgun under the floor mat where Pope had been sitting and just less than 2 pounds of raw marijuana in dispensary-style containers in a garbage bag in the cargo area. Pope's DNA was found on the gun, according to the prosecution.

Both men were convicted felons and couldn't legally possess a firearm and were arrested.

On Tuesday, Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post sentenced Pope to 35 to 48 years on the gun charge and one to two years more on the marijuana charge.