Big Shots Indoor Range was expected to reopen Friday morning, four days after a 25-year-old took his own life there with a rented handgun.
“Today was an awful day at Big Shots, and we experienced something we hope no one ever has to,” its owners posted on Facebook late Tuesday. “Our hearts go out to the friends and family of the young man injured on our range.”
Corey Jacox, 25, died that night after shooting himself in the head just after 1 p.m. — and just before he was scheduled to be sentenced for robbing a Hy-Vee pharmacy in June 2018. The suicide was the second at the west Lincoln range in four years.
As they did in 2015, owners Teresa and James Clark issued a statement expressing sympathy for the victim’s family and friends and urging others to try to prevent future acts.
“Let’s end the stigma of mental health and work together to prevent tragedies like this from happening. If you are struggling, please know that you are not alone,” they wrote. “If you know someone that is struggling or are worried about someone, check on them. Talk to them. Be there for them.”
The range follows state and federal laws governing gun rentals and purchases, the couple said in a statement Thursday.
Their customers must be of legal age, provide photo identification, watch a safety video, sign a statement acknowledging they understand range rules and attest to the fact they are not prohibited from possessing a firearm. Big Shots staff wouldn’t give access to firearms if they knew a customer was prohibited, they said. Also, safety officers supervise the range.
It's unclear if Jacox, whose recent felony for the pharmacy theft should have prohibited him from possessing a firearm, lied when he rented the gun from Big Shots, and the Clarks couldn't be reached later Thursday for clarification.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation, which represents gun retailers and range owners, doesn’t keep track of the number of gun range suicides, but they’re rare compared to the overall total of suicides by firearms, said Bill Brassard, a spokesman for the group.
The foundation has partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to develop education materials for ranges and retailers, to make them aware of warning signs and risk factors.
Some ranges have stopped renting firearms altogether. Some require customers to have a concealed carry permit or Federal Firearms License. Others might call a family member if a customer comes into the range alone to rent a gun, Brassard said.
“They don’t want these tragedies to happen at their facility,” he said.