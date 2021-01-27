Amber Alert victim's mom to judge: 'Every day that monster walks the streets is a day that others are in peril'

Iacono said Kempter, who originally was supportive when she met him online, made her feel afraid and worthless, like an animal in a cage. She said he made her believe he was going to kill her.

"Some people do not deserve forgiveness," she wrote. "I am not here for forgiveness. I am here for closure. For catharsis. I am here to finally put an end to this chapter of my life. The only way that I can do this is if Nathan Kempter is put behind bars for as long as possible."

Gailey said Kempter was a sadist who admitted to groping classmates in the hallway at his high school just because he could get away with it and offering a homeless woman a place to stay only to rape her.

"Every day that monster walks the streets is a day that others are in peril," she said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Russell asked for 23 years to account for the sheer terror the victim went through.

Federal Public Defender David Stickman argued for the 10-year mandatory minimum, calling what happened a single act of aberrant behavior for Kempter, who had no prior criminal history and had served in the military.