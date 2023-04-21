A 29-year-old Alvo man was hospitalized Thursday after he was thrown from his pickup truck in a head-on crash between Lincoln and Waverly, the Lancaster County sheriff said.

Zachary Skeahan was driving his 1992 Chevrolet truck west on Fletcher Avenue, near North 112th Street, when he veered into the eastbound lane and crashed into an oncoming GMC Terrain, which caught fire, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

Skeahan was thrown from his pickup and taken by ambulance to CHI Health St. Elizabeth with life-threatening injuries. Wagner said the 29-year-old was stabilized at the hospital.

The driver of the Terrain, 32-year-old Tyler Covalt of Lincoln, was treated for minor injuries and released, Wagner said.

Deputies don't suspect that drug or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The portion of Fletcher Avenue where the crash occurred is a gravel road, Wagner noted, suggesting recent rainfall may have prompted the motorists to drive closer to the roadway's center to avoid potentially washed-out fringes.

"Sometimes left-of-center on a gravel road is somewhat of a fleeting target," he said.

Deputies are investigating whether rainfall played a role in the crash.

Skeahan was cited for driving left-of-center, Wagner said. It's unclear if he was wearing a seatbelt, the sheriff said.

