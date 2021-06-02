Alliance high school wrestlers spend time in Lincoln learning what it takes to be a firefighter

Then the students rotated to three stations: One to learn about (and dress up in) the 50 pounds of gear firefighters wear; one to work with the hoses they must put on and take off the fire rigs; and one learning about knots and ropes used to get fire equipment to firefighters inside a burning building (in this case the training tower).

“Our big goal was to do hands-on stuff,” Henn said.

Wednesday afternoon, the students were to visit some of Lincoln's fire stations. Henn sees the possibility of having a day like this once or twice a year for students who live closer to home, an experiment that was going well on a sunny Wednesday morning.

“I think we’d be interested in doing this again for sure,” he said.

Tradell Berry, one of the recruits helping the Alliance students Wednesday, said he hopes students leave understanding how important it is to work hard, to put their all into everything they do.

Charlotte Schmidt, an Alliance sophomore and one of the team managers, said as a kid she always wanted to be a firefighter. Working with the hoses and knots and gear Wednesday revived that interest in a profession she's seriously considering.

“This has been a dream of mine for a long time,” she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.