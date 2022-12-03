 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Alleged Edgewood Cinema shooter makes first federal court appearance

  • 0
Shooting Edgewood Cinema, 8.2

Lincoln police investigate at shooting in a parking area at the Edgewood Shopping Center in August.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

An 18-year-old Lincoln man this week made his first court appearance on federal charges in connection to a shoot-out last year in the parking lot of Edgewood Cinema in a drug deal gone wrong.

The alleged shooter, Buongkhoy Wal, is charged with attempted possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and discharging a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

Xavier Gary, the 18-year-old alleged getaway driver, is facing the same drug charge and is set to make his first court appearance next week.

People are also reading…

At a brief hearing by video, Wal pleaded not guilty but hasn’t yet been set for trial.

On Aug. 2, 2021, Lincoln police were called to the parking lot near 56th Street and Nebraska 2 about a shooting and arrived to find Jayden Prentice shot, in the passenger seat of Christopher Duncan’s Mercedes, Duncan on the ground nearby with multiple gunshot wounds and Riley Mills standing nearby.

A Mini Draco, described as an AK-47-style firearm, was on the ground near the car, a 9 mm handgun near Prentice’s feet and $3,929 cash spilling out of the back seat and in Duncan’s and Prentice’s pockets.

Police also found a half-pound of marijuana at Prentice’s feet, as well as 23 grams of cocaine, 3 grams of psilocyn and more marijuana in the car.

Federal prosecutors say Prentice had gone there to sell a half-pound of marijuana to Wal. Then came the gunfire. A bullet tore through Prentice’s cheek and neck before lodging near his spinal cord, ear canal and throat, requiring extensive surgeries and ongoing therapy.

Duncan’s leg had to be amputated as a result of the shooting.

Mills wasn’t injured.

In court records, police allege Wal arrived in a Kia driven by Gary, fired at the three, all then-teenagers.

This summer, Mills was sentenced to eight years and eight months and Prentice got six years on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine and psilocyn and possession of firearms in furtherance of the drug crime.

Duncan, who also was indicted, is set to enter a plea.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News