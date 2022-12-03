Alleged Edgewood Cinema shooter makes first federal court appearance

An 18-year-old Lincoln man this week made his first court appearance on federal charges in connection to a shoot-out last year in the parking lot of Edgewood Cinema in a drug deal gone wrong.

The alleged shooter, Buongkhoy Wal, is charged with attempted possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and discharging a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

Xavier Gary, the 18-year-old alleged getaway driver, is facing the same drug charge and is set to make his first court appearance next week.

At a brief hearing by video, Wal pleaded not guilty but hasn’t yet been set for trial.

On Aug. 2, 2021, Lincoln police were called to the parking lot near 56th Street and Nebraska 2 about a shooting and arrived to find Jayden Prentice shot, in the passenger seat of Christopher Duncan’s Mercedes, Duncan on the ground nearby with multiple gunshot wounds and Riley Mills standing nearby.

A Mini Draco, described as an AK-47-style firearm, was on the ground near the car, a 9 mm handgun near Prentice’s feet and $3,929 cash spilling out of the back seat and in Duncan’s and Prentice’s pockets.

Police also found a half-pound of marijuana at Prentice’s feet, as well as 23 grams of cocaine, 3 grams of psilocyn and more marijuana in the car.

Federal prosecutors say Prentice had gone there to sell a half-pound of marijuana to Wal. Then came the gunfire. A bullet tore through Prentice’s cheek and neck before lodging near his spinal cord, ear canal and throat, requiring extensive surgeries and ongoing therapy.

Duncan’s leg had to be amputated as a result of the shooting.

Mills wasn’t injured.

In court records, police allege Wal arrived in a Kia driven by Gary, fired at the three, all then-teenagers.

This summer, Mills was sentenced to eight years and eight months and Prentice got six years on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine and psilocyn and possession of firearms in furtherance of the drug crime.

Duncan, who also was indicted, is set to enter a plea.