Alleged beer box bank bandit makes first court appearance on charges

A 42-year-old man suspected of being the armed bandit who robbed a bank here last Friday has been returned to Lincoln, where he made his first appearance on the charges Thursday.
Cody A. George, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was arrested Friday afternoon in Nemaha County, Kansas, about 90 miles southeast of Lincoln.
At a brief hearing Thursday, Lancaster County Court Judge Laurie Yardley appointed the public defender's office to represent him and set his bond at $250,000.
In a warrant for George’s arrest, Lincoln police alleged George went to the teller counter at Lincoln Federal Savings Bank at 70th and O streets just before 9 a.m. Dec. 13, wearing sunglasses and a bandanna and holding an empty Coors Light box. Witnesses said when he was asked to take off his sunglasses, he pulled out a pink or purple gun and pointed it in the direction of two female employees.
They assumed he wanted cash and put an undisclosed amount of money in the Coors Light box, then the robber left.
A Lincoln police captain noticed similarities in the suspect’s physical description and the gun with a teletype that had gone out a day before from Dodge County about a man wanted in connection to a burglary at a home in Fremont.
Sheriff's deputies in Nemaha County, Kansas, arrested him on it after finding him slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle on the side of the road.
When his vehicle was towed, deputies found a pink and purple camouflage High Point .380 ACP firearm and cash that was about the same amount stolen in the Lincoln bank robbery.
Two Lincoln police investigators went to the jail in Seneca, Kansas, where they determined that George matched the description of the bank robber.
The Lancaster County Attorney’s office charged George on Monday with robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony. Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies brought him back from Kansas on Wednesday.
