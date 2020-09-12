 Skip to main content
Alex Gordon, Nebraska football both pay tribute to Mario Herrera
Alex Gordon

Alex Gordon shows his tribute to slain Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera on Saturday. 

 Twitter

Alex Gordon and the Nebraska football team on Saturday both honored Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera, who died Monday, nearly two weeks after he was shot serving an arrest warrant. 

Gordon, the former Lincoln Southeast standout and longtime Kansas City Royals outfielder, took a silver pen to his blue Royals hat before the team took on Pittsburgh.

"RIP, LPD Mario Herrera, Badge #1205," read the tribute, shared by the Lincoln Police Department's official Twitter page. 

Earlier Saturday morning, Nebraska football shared a photo of a red Husker jersey with the name "Herrera" beneath a spotlight in the team's locker room.

Hundreds attended Herrera's funeral Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

