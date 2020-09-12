Alex Gordon, Nebraska football both pay tribute to Mario Herrera

Alex Gordon and the Nebraska football team on Saturday both honored Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera, who died Monday, nearly two weeks after he was shot serving an arrest warrant.
Gordon, the former Lincoln Southeast standout and longtime Kansas City Royals outfielder, took a silver pen to his blue Royals hat before the team took on Pittsburgh.
"RIP, LPD Mario Herrera, Badge #1205," read the tribute, shared by the Lincoln Police Department's official Twitter page.
Alex Gordon is sporting a very special message on his hat tonight. This display of support is an incredible way to honor an incredible man. Rest In Peace, Mario. Thank you, Alex. The @Royals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates @ 6pm tonight at home. Go Royals! #goblue pic.twitter.com/8xDj68COJw— Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) September 12, 2020
Earlier Saturday morning, Nebraska football shared a photo of a red Husker jersey with the name "Herrera" beneath a spotlight in the team's locker room.
September 12, 2020
Hundreds attended Herrera's funeral Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
