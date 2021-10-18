 Skip to main content
Alcohol thought to be a factor in Sunday morning crash, Lincoln police say
Alcohol thought to be a factor in Sunday morning crash, Lincoln police say

A 33-year-old man is still in critical condition at an area hospital after a Sunday morning crash that initially hospitalized three people, according to Lincoln police. 

Officer Erin Spilker said police believe alcohol was a factor in the two-vehicle crash that played out near the intersection of 27th Street and Old Cheney at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday. 

Spilker said both vehicles -- a 2017 Buick Encore and a 2016 Jeep Cherokee -- had just passed 27th Street while heading east on Old Cheney. That's when, Spilker said, the Jeep collided with the back of the Buick. 

Upon impact, the Buick was pushed over the median and crashed into a pole on the north side of the road, Spilker said. The Grand Cherokee came to rest against a tree south of Old Cheney.

The Buick's driver, a 32-year-old woman, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital and has been released, Spilker said. 

The 33-year-old man who remains hospitalized was a passenger in the Encore. His injuries are considered life-threatening, Spilker said. 

The 30-year-old man who was driving the Jeep remains hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Spilker said. 

No citations have been issued, but an investigation is ongoing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

