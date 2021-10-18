Alcohol thought to be a factor in Sunday morning crash, Lincoln police say

A 33-year-old man is still in critical condition at an area hospital after a Sunday morning crash that initially hospitalized three people, according to Lincoln police.

Officer Erin Spilker said police believe alcohol was a factor in the two-vehicle crash that played out near the intersection of 27th Street and Old Cheney at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Spilker said both vehicles -- a 2017 Buick Encore and a 2016 Jeep Cherokee -- had just passed 27th Street while heading east on Old Cheney. That's when, Spilker said, the Jeep collided with the back of the Buick.

Upon impact, the Buick was pushed over the median and crashed into a pole on the north side of the road, Spilker said. The Grand Cherokee came to rest against a tree south of Old Cheney.

The Buick's driver, a 32-year-old woman, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital and has been released, Spilker said.

The 33-year-old man who remains hospitalized was a passenger in the Encore. His injuries are considered life-threatening, Spilker said.