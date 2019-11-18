{{featured_button_text}}

Alcohol may have played a role in a fatal single-vehicle crash west of Lincoln on Sunday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Jeffrey Vanlent, 55, of rural Denton, was killed when his westbound Subaru rolled into a ditch near Southwest 98th and West Van Dorn streets at about 5:15 p.m.

The car collided with a power pole, snapping it in two and causing a brief power outage in the area.

Vanlent was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

