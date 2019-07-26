The three-alarm blaze Thursday at a southeast Lincoln house started in the laundry room and quickly tore through the open-floor-plan, ranch-style house, Chief Fire Inspector Bill Moody said.
Moody said the owner had started the laundry before taking his pets to the veterinary clinic. The 911 call came in about 30 minutes later, at 1:05 p.m., sending Lincoln Fire and Rescue to the house at 6300 Doecreek Circle on a report of a tree on fire.
Battalion Chief Eddie Mueller said when firefighters got there about eight minutes later, there was heavy fire coming from the front of the home and the roof.
“It was the quick action of the civilians that were around that identified that there was a fire or this potentially could have gotten a lot worse,” he said.
Mueller said they had water on the fire within 2 minutes but had to take a defensive stance until getting the fire tamed a bit. He said it took 30 to 45 minutes before they called the fire under control.
Moody said once the fire started in the laundry room "there wasn't anything to hold it back.”
Fire broke through the window and soffit and got to the attic within a few minutes, and it spread through the ceiling of the laundry room, getting to the attic in two ways, he said.
"So that's a very hard fire to chase and extinguish at that point,” Moody said. “The guys did an outstanding job getting this fire out.”
He said the fire caused an estimated $300,000 damage to the structure and $100,000 to the contents.
Moody said they did some initial investigation on the washer and dryer recovered from the laundry room and planned to bring in engineers to do further testing "to see if we can determine a component failure.”
Mueller said one firefighter was left with a minor injury stepping off an apparatus but stayed on duty.
They were on fire watch until 6 a.m,. watching for hot spots at the 4,000-square-foot house, which is roughly equivalent to the size of a small strip mall, he said.
The home is valued at $653,800, according to the Lancaster County Assessor's Office.
The current owners purchased the home and property from Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook and his wife, Wendy, in 2013.