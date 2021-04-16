 Skip to main content
Alarm sends police to early morning break-in at Lincoln convenience store
Police are investigating an early morning break-in Friday at a Casey’s General Store on West O Street.

Officer Erin Spilker said an alarm sent police there at 2:30 a.m. to find the front door shattered and items thrown around.

The manager reviewed the store video with officers and saw a man come in and steal alcohol and tobacco products before leaving. The total loss isn't yet known.

This investigation is ongoing.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

