Airport gas station robbed Sunday evening by man with a knife, police say

Lincoln police are investigating a robbery at a gas station near the airport Sunday evening just after 5.
Officer Erin Spilker said the thief came in Fat Dogs wearing a mask and hat, pulled out a knife and demanded money from the clerk before taking off with cash.
A witness who had come to the gas station just after the robbery said he saw the man leaving on a bike.
Officers are analyzing video and ask anyone with information about the robbery to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.