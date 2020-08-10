Airport gas station robbed Sunday evening by man with a knife, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police are investigating a robbery at a gas station near the airport Sunday evening just after 5.

Officer Erin Spilker said the thief came in Fat Dogs wearing a mask and hat, pulled out a knife and demanded money from the clerk before taking off with cash.

A witness who had come to the gas station just after the robbery said he saw the man leaving on a bike.

Officers are analyzing video and ask anyone with information about the robbery to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

