Airport gas station employee reports overnight break-in, Lincoln police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police are investigating a break-in reported early Monday at a convenience store near the airport.

Officer Erin Spilker said an employee at Fat Dogs, 3100 N.W. 12th St., showed up to open shortly before 5 a.m. and found that someone had thrown a rock through the front door to get inside.

Cash, lottery tickets, e-cigarettes and Swisher Sweets cigars had been taken and the register and video surveillance system damaged. She said the total loss was estimated at $1,000.

Spilker said it happened sometime after the gas station closed at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Today's jail mugshots

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.