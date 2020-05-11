You are the owner of this article.
Airport gas station employee reports overnight break-in, Lincoln police say
Lincoln police are investigating a break-in reported early Monday at a convenience store near the airport.

Officer Erin Spilker said an employee at Fat Dogs, 3100 N.W. 12th St., showed up to open shortly before 5 a.m. and found that someone had thrown a rock through the front door to get inside.

Cash, lottery tickets, e-cigarettes and Swisher Sweets cigars had been taken and the register and video surveillance system damaged. She said the total loss was estimated at $1,000.

Spilker said it happened sometime after the gas station closed at 10 p.m. Sunday.

