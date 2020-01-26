Agencies say wrongful death suit filed by family of man killed after dam collapse should be tossed

Attorneys for the widow of a 71-year-old Niobrara man who disappeared and is presumed dead following the Spencer Dam collapse in March will fight next week to keep a judge from dismissing her lawsuit against two state agencies she alleges were to blame.
Kenny Angel's wife, Linda Angel, is seeking more than $5 million from the Nebraska Public Power District and the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, according to the lawsuit filed in October in Holt County District Court.
NPPD owned the 92-year-old dam and, along with the Department of Natural Resources, was responsible for its operation and maintenance when it failed on March 14, dramatically sending a torrent of water and ice downstream, sweeping away homes and washing out farmland in its path.
Kenny Angel was at his property downstream when it happened. His body hasn't been found, but in June a judge declared him dead. He is believed to have drowned.
In court filings, the utility company and the state agency responsible for dam safety both asked District Judge Mark D. Kozisek to toss out his estate's wrongful death suit, arguing that, as state agencies, they can't be sued.
You have free articles remaining.
A hearing is set for Monday.
In the lawsuit, Omaha attorney Jordan Adam alleges their negligence led to Angel's death and damaged his family's property. Specifically, he said, they failed to prevent the collapse, to mitigate the dangers and to properly operate, manage and control the dam.
Adam alleges they also failed to properly inspect or test the dam and didn't properly warn Angel about its defects and the danger it could fail.
Among the claims, he also contends that they failed to adequately hire and train employees who worked there.
NPPD's attorneys, who are with the Nebraska Attorney General's Office, argue the public power district is immune from the lawsuit because it was carrying out emergency management activities.
They are expected to argue extreme weather, brought on by flooding and ice jams, caused the dam's collapse.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger