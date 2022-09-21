 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After two teens shot in central Lincoln, police seek 19-year-old

Lincoln Police are looking for an unidentified 19-year-old suspect who, they allege, shot two teens in or near a central Lincoln house Tuesday night. 

Police found the two gunshot victims — an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, both from Lincoln — after the 18-year-old flagged down a nearby officer after he was shot near 22nd and Dudley streets at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, the police department said in a news release. 

As police tended to the 18-year-old, who has life-threatening injuries, the other gunshot victim emerged from a house in the area and approached them, according to the news release. Responders took both teens to a local hospital. 

Investigators conducted interviews and served a search warrant on the house that the 19-year-old victim emerged from, leading officers to one suspect, the 19-year-old who remains at large. 

The suspect had a prior relationship with both victims, according to the news release. It's unclear if the suspect, who police are actively searching for Wednesday morning, is considered a threat to public safety. 

In the news release, the police department asked anyone with information on the shooting to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

