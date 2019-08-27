A burglar made off with an unknown amount of money from a Lincoln gas station Monday night after apparently gaining access to the store through the roof.
Lincoln police were called to the Casey's General Store at 2500 N.W. 12th St. just after 5 a.m. Tuesday after an employee discovered a hole in the ceiling.
According to police, the burglar or burglars managed to cut through the roof and gain access to the gas station near the interchange of Interstate 80 and Cornhusker Highway between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The daring entry did not set off any alarms in the store, and the thief or thieves managed to gain access to an ATM, police said.
There was no damage reported to any doors or windows, Officer Angela Sands said. Police suspect the burglar may have left the store through the hole in the roof.
The break-in caused about $12,000 in damage to the store, which remained closed Tuesday morning. The store also had water damage from the hole, Sands added.
Police have no suspects at this time but plan to review surveillance video.