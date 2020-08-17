After Omaha volunteer's death, future of state highway helper program remains uncertain

The approaching truck managed to miss them, but Shaw still dove into the ditch.

He was on duty the day Holcomb was killed. But the 84-year-old is eager to get back on the road to keep others moving -- and to take pressure off state troopers.

“We give them a ton of support,” he said. “We relieve them of a lot of responsibility with people who have vehicle problems.”

Liesveld wasn’t surprised when he answered the misguided call last week that the program was over.

In his 20 years of volunteering, he’d never had a near miss.

“You had to be careful. You had to watch traffic, but I never felt unsafe.”

But he had noticed his role on the road was changing, that the program’s teams weren’t as necessary.

In the early years, he and his partner might help a half-dozen stalled motorists during a morning shift. Now everyone seems to have a cellphone, he said, and most have help on the way by the time he stops to help.

“You’re lucky if you have two or one,” he said. “And sometimes you have none.”

