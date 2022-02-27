After nearly 35 years, Anthony Butler is set to retire from policing in Lincoln

As he drove from Bellevue to Lincoln in the mid 1980s, on his way to drop off an application at the Lincoln Police Department, Anthony Butler was pulled over on Interstate 80.

Butler, who is Black, doesn't think he was being profiled. He was speeding — 10-15 mph over the limit, he said. But he hoped the trooper, who had stopped a 25-year-old hoping to join the profession, might let him off easy. Or at least quickly.

"He went back to his car, came back a couple minutes later, reached in my window with that ticket book and said, 'You go ahead and sign right here,'" Butler recalled last week. "'This won't hurt your chances at all.'"

The trooper was right. Butler was hired, and in June 1987, he graduated from the Lincoln Police academy as the only Black officer in his class, joining the department as one of six Black officers on the force.

Over the last 3½ decades, Butler, 58, has quietly climbed the ladder at Lincoln's growing police department, as the city itself has added more than 100,000 residents. He made captain in 2007, and in 2011, he took over the Northwest Team Station.

He has watched as both policing and the racial landscape in Lincoln have evolved — but as the racial diversity within his own department has withered.

When he retires this June after 35 years on the force, Butler will leave four Black officers behind.

"How do you explain that?" he said last week from his office at 27th and Holdrege streets, where the Northwest Team moved in January after LPD reorganized its geographical divisions.

When he left his old office at the County-City Building, where he had already worked for more than 10 years as the Northwest Team captain, Butler took most of his wall décor home.

Among the few items that adorn his mostly barren office walls at 27th and Holdrege is a series of three framed posters displaying LPD's "Long History of Diversity," beginning with the department's first Black officer in the 1890s and including photos as recent as 2002.

In 1984, Genelle Moore was photographed working in the Youth Aid Unit. John Pitts Sr. led a training course in the mid-1990s. Officer Chassidy Jackson-Goodwin sang the national anthem in 2002. Sgt. Mario Robinson posed for an undated photo with the Southwest Team.

And in a fifth photo, Butler welcomed then-first lady Hillary Clinton as she visited Lincoln in 1994.

For Black officers at LPD, those black-and-white photos represent both the past and the present.

Pitts Sr. retired in 2012. Moore followed five years later. Jackson-Goodwin left the department last year. Of the five Black officers pictured in the decades-old photos, only Butler and Robinson are still around, and the department has grown whiter with each departure.

"It's disappointing," Butler said. "It's disappointing, yeah. I can't explain it. I can't."

* * *

Butler was born in Lincoln in 1963, but the city where he has spent the last 35 years is hardly his hometown.

His father was in the military, and Butler moved from Nebraska shortly after his birth. His earliest memories of growing up were formed in Bedford, England, where he developed a British accent before moving to San Antonio, Texas, for his grade school years.

"That didn't necessarily make me the most popular kid in Texas," he recalled.

The accent faded over time. It was largely gone by the time Butler's father was re-stationed at Offutt Air Force Base when Butler was in third grade.

His dad was deployed elsewhere over the years but didn't take the family with him, as Butler's mom advocated for stability as he and his brother, Dominic, grew older. Bellevue became home.

Butler finished school in the city south of Omaha and headed off to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he earned a degree in advertising from the College of Journalism -- the irony of which isn't lost on Butler. He's nearing retirement from a career that has little to do with advertising.

"I thought everybody with a degree from the school of journalism became a cop," he joked.

Armed with the degree, Butler got a job in Bellevue in the early 1980s doing specialty advertising and sales for the owner of a trophy store. But as he crisscrossed the Omaha area on the job, Butler found he was more interested in what nearby cops were doing than what he was.

As he talked with friends from high school — a number of whom had become police officers — their conversations always seemed to drift toward policing, Butler said.

So he applied to LPD, where he already knew Moore, a fellow Bellevue native and military kid, and where he was hired by Jim Hawkins, a Black sergeant who Butler looked up to.

"There were some good role models there, and some good people I could talk to if I needed to talk to someone," Butler said. "But there weren't a lot of Black officers."

Butler met Pitts, then a training instructor, when he entered the academy in 1987. Along with Moore, Hawkins and Al Maxey, then a lieutenant, Pitts became a member of a small but supportive circle early.

They offered the kind of support Butler didn't yet know he would need as he started his career as a Black cop in Lincoln.

* * *

Those who know Butler describe him as pragmatic, by-the-book, polished, hardworking, lowkey. Quiet, but not shy, said Moore, who worked alongside the 58-year-old for 30 years and who preceded Butler as the Northwest Team captain.

She said it would be a mistake to interpret Butler as being hesitant or timid.

"That's not it," Moore said. "That's a part of his analytical nature."

Capt. Tarvis Banks, who joined LPD in 2007 and is among the five Black officers on the force now, described Butler as "a true professional," detailing the robotically consistent approach he brings to work — a trait that comes, in part, as a product of his military upbringing, Butler acknowledged.

"He's very meticulous on how he does things. You could move something on his desk like this," Banks said, dragging a pen across the desk from where it originally sat. "He'll notice it the next day and move it right back."

"He's a squared-away guy. I really admire that about him. He's never gonna come in on a Monday out of sorts. He's gonna be squared away, ready to go."

Pitts, 71, theorized that coming up as a Black officer helped mold Butler into the straightforward, unassuming captain he is today. Pitts, who joined LPD in 1973, said there was an expectation — a requirement — that Black officers had to outwork their white peers to be respected, much less promoted.

"I don't know why it was that way, but that's the way it was," Pitts said in a phone interview last week. "You had to really go out and do the work and prove that you belonged."

In his initial years on the force, Butler did not foresee himself as a captain. He struggled as a rookie patrolman — with racism, but more-so, with his clashing identities as a Black man and police officer, roles that at times felt at odds.

"We've all experienced it," said Moore, who served as a sounding board for Butler in his early years. "When you are a Black person, and then you become a police officer, it's almost like you're not a Black person anymore."

Butler had been called the N-word well before he became a police officer, so when white citizens used the slur against him, he didn't flinch. He grudgingly obliged when white citizens demanded his white partner be the one who cuffed them, or take their police report, he said.

What Butler dreaded most — what he struggled with for his first two or three years on the job — was policing the Black community.

To be called the N-word was routine. To be labeled a sellout was worse, Butler said, in part because upholding his oath made him feel like one. That confliction warred within Butler when he arrested men who looked like him.

"(When) you know you're the one taking away their freedom — you feel it inside," Butler said. "But you also know that you took an oath, and the community is expecting you to uphold your oath.

"So you do."

* * *

Butler has at least partially lived through three distinct American reckonings over institutionalized racism. He has only truly experienced one, he said.

He grew up hearing stories of the civil rights movement, which had largely ended by the time Butler was cognizant. And he was a police officer in 1992, as riots broke out in Los Angeles after a jury acquitted four L.A. officers charged with using excessive force in the arrest and beating of Rodney King.

That moment felt different, Butler said, in part because he was watching it play out live on TV.

But in the summer of 2020, in the wake of George Floyd's murder, that's when Butler lived it, joining fellow officers on the steps of Lincoln's Hall of Justice as protesters gathered outside the building.

That summer, too, came with confliction for Butler, the highest-ranking Black officer of the city's police department, who at the time was the only Black member of LPD's command staff. He no longer had Hawkins or Pitts or Moore to confide in. Instead, it was Butler who was there to shepherd his Black colleagues.

"Our conversations increased (in 2020)," said Banks, who was promoted to captain in October 2020 and will be the highest-ranking Black officer at LPD when Butler retires. "But it was not so much on the intricacies of policies or politics or the Black Lives Matter movement. It was just more of a, 'Let your hair down, five minutes of relaxation for the day.'

"It was nice to have that little bit of reprieve."

But on the courthouse steps, away from the moments of respite, Butler weighed the strife from both sides.

"I had young Black men and women yelling and screaming at me about Black Lives Matter, as I stood before them," he recalled. "And all I could think was, 'You're preaching to the choir. I get it. I understand it.'"

It was hard, he said, to watch the police department to which he had committed 33 years of his life be villainized for a crime it did not commit. And it was painstaking to hear and feel the pain of the Black voices in front of him, he said.

Nearly two years later, Butler's thoughts on that summer and those protests still don't feel settled. He lamented the violence and property damage that accompanied May 2020 but celebrated the conversation it started — even if it placed a strain on Lincoln's relationship with its police department.

"I think, over the last few years, (that relationship) has been really pushed and really tested," he said. "And where do we go from here?"