After LPD officer's death, murder charges pending, period of mourning declared

The 17-year-old suspected of shooting longtime Lincoln Police investigator Mario Herrera, who died Monday morning in an Omaha hospital, will soon face first-degree murder charges, Assistant Chief Brian Jackson said Tuesday.
But that’s about all that was said about Felipe Vazquez at a morning news conference honoring Herrera’s life, mourning his loss and thanking the community for its support.
“Investigator Herrera gave his life serving our community and we again acknowledge the sacrifice of the Herrera family and of our LPD family,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.
“We are here with you. All of Lincoln, and many beyond our city limits, are here with you. We grieve with you.”
Tim Brox, a parishioner and close friend of the Herrera family, helped organize the vigil. "It's clear the whole city is a grieving community right now," he said.
Gaylor Baird then declared the rest of the week an official period of mourning, “to honor the bravery, service and sacrifice of Investigator Mario Herrera and to express our condolences to his family, friends, coworkers and all those whose lives were touched by his remarkable life of public service.”
Jackson, his badge draped in black tape, described Herrera as one of the department’s most dedicated and selfless officers.
“Mario was an immensely talented, highly decorated investigator responsible for clearing numerous robberies, burglaries and assaults, as well as homicides,” he said. “He was extremely personable, empathetic, kind and, above all, compassionate.”
The 23-year officer was particularly concerned with those most vulnerable -- victims of sexual assaults and missing persons.
“Devastated does not begin to describe the gaping hole left in our hearts, our police department and our community,” Jackson said.
Herrera, an Army veteran and father of four, was active in his church, coached youth sports and mentored younger officers.
In a statement, LPD said it was "devastated by the loss of one of our most outstanding police officers."
“Mario spent his entire life giving to others, and his perpetual self-sacrifice only magnifies our loss and our sorrow.”
Jackson and the mayor also acknowledged the community’s response, both in the days after the Aug. 26 shooting -- with donations of blood and contributions of money -- and on Monday, as Herrera’s body was brought home from Omaha.
Jackson was humbled to see so many people packing Interstate 80 overpasses and lining the streets of Lincoln to pay their respects, he said.
“The Lincoln Police Department would like to extend heart-felt thanks to members of the numerous police and fire departments who helped escort Mario back home to Lincoln yesterday.”
Jackson said he expected prosecutors to charge Vazquez with first-degree murder later Tuesday. The teenager, already facing charges of escape using force or a deadly weapon and possession of a stolen firearm, is accused of shooting Herrera as the investigator and other officers tried to arrest him near 33rd and Vine streets.
Herrera, who was struck in the chest, was taken to Bryan West Campus but then transferred to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where he underwent numerous surgeries.
He is the seventh Lincoln Police officer killed in the line of duty, Jackson said, and the fourth killed by gunfire.
Funeral arrangements were pending.
