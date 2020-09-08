After LPD officer's death, murder charges and mourning period

The 17-year-old suspected of shooting longtime Lincoln Police investigator Mario Herrera — who died Monday in an Omaha hospital — is now facing first-degree murder charges, after his charges were upgraded Tuesday afternoon.
Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson had predicted the move Tuesday morning, but that’s all that was said about Felipe Vazquez at a somber news conference honoring Herrera’s life, mourning his loss and thanking the community for its support.
“Devastated does not begin to describe the gaping hole left in our hearts, our police department and our community,” Jackson said.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird described Monday as a day of sadness, but also of unity — as hundreds of fellow officers, friends and strangers gathered to salute and honor the dozens of law enforcement cars, motorcycles and SUVs escorting a hearse carrying Herrera’s body from Omaha to Lincoln.
“Investigator Herrera gave his life serving our community and we again acknowledge the sacrifice of the Herrera family and of our LPD family,” Gaylor Baird said.
“We are here with you. All of Lincoln, and many beyond our city limits, are here with you. We grieve with you.”
Gaylor Baird then declared the rest of the week an official period of mourning, “to honor the bravery, service and sacrifice of investigator Mario Herrera and to express our condolences to his family, friends, coworkers and all those whose lives were touched by his remarkable life of public service.”
Later Tuesday, the city announced that Pinnacle Bank Arena would host Herrera’s funeral at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Jackson, his badge draped in black tape, described Herrera as one of the department’s most dedicated and selfless officers. The 23-year veteran was particularly concerned with those most vulnerable — victims of sexual assaults and missing persons.
“Mario was an immensely talented, highly decorated investigator responsible for clearing numerous robberies, burglaries and assaults, as well as homicides,” he said. “He was extremely personable, empathetic, kind and, above all, compassionate.”
Herrera, a 50-year-old Army veteran and father of four, was active in his church, coached youth sports and mentored younger officers.
“Mario spent his entire life giving to others, and his perpetual self-sacrifice only magnifies our loss and our sorrow.”
Jackson and the mayor also acknowledged the community’s response, both in the days after the Aug. 26 shooting — with donations of blood and contributions of money — and Monday, as Herrera’s body was brought home from Omaha.
Jackson was humbled to see so many people packing Interstate 80 overpasses and lining the streets of Lincoln to pay their respects, he said.
“The Lincoln Police Department would like to extend heartfelt thanks to members of the numerous police and fire departments who helped escort Mario back home to Lincoln yesterday.”
Prosecutors upgraded charges against Vazquez on Tuesday afternoon. Lancaster County Court Judge Laurie Yardley ordered the teen, who made a remote appearance from the county's Youth Detention Center, held without bail.
When asked if he understood, he answered, "Yes, your honor."
Nancy Peterson, Vazquez's court-appointed attorney, entered a not-guilty plea on Vazquez's behalf to the murder charge.
Vazquez, who was already facing charges of escape using force or a deadly weapon and possession of a stolen firearm, is accused of shooting Herrera as the investigator and other officers tried to arrest him at a house near 33rd and Vine streets.
Vazquez was wanted for second-degree assault in connection with Edward Varejcka's stabbing death in March. As members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force, the department's gang unit and criminal division gathered outside, Vazquez and Orion Ross, 19, broke out a window in an escape attempt, with Vazquez firing shots at Herrera and other officers, according to court documents.
Herrera — in plain clothes, not wearing a bulletproof vest and there, in part, to serve as a translator — was struck in the torso.
He was taken to Bryan West Campus and then transferred to the Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, where he underwent numerous surgeries.
He is the seventh Lincoln Police officer killed in the line of duty, Jackson said, and the fourth ever killed by gunfire.
Lincoln Police officers and staff are going through a difficult time, he said. But they have resources: They can talk to colleagues with mental health training to help them cope; they can access the city’s employee assistance program; and they can continue to be lifted by the thoughts and actions of the residents they serve.
“Again, one of the strong cathartic responses is those from the community, in support of the officers who serve here every day.”
