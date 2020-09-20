 Skip to main content
After LPD officer's death, department looking at body armor policy
An internal police investigation that followed Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera's Aug. 26 shooting has determined that the officer who returned fire at two fleeing suspects was following the department's general orders, practice and training, police say.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister, who returned to work this week following a bout with COVID-19, said Investigator Cole Jennings, who had been on administrative leave since the incident, returned to duty Sept. 8.

He said Jennings' actions were the primary focus of an internal affairs investigation, which is separate from the Lancaster County Sheriff's criminal investigation into the fatal shooting of Herrera, who succumbed to his injuries Sept. 7.

But, Bliemeister said, another facet of the review is continuing and focuses on the department's general orders on body armor.

"We are asking ourselves if (the department's general orders regarding search warrants) meet (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies) standards, meet community standards and adequately describe our expectations to our staff for the wearing body armor," he told the Journal Star in an email last week. 

In particular, he said, they are looking at current Lincoln Police Department general orders that say, among other things, that body armor is optional except for SWAT team members on callout or for personnel on entry teams on raids or serving a warrant.

Bliemeister said these are necessary reviews.

"We must mitigate risk when possible," he said, adding that equating a policy change directly to an outcome is a difficult task.

No one can say, for instance, whether wearing body armor that day would have saved Herrera's life. 

On Aug. 26, members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force, the department's gang unit and criminal division had gone out to arrest Felipe Vazquez, who was wanted for second-degree assault in connection with Edward Varejcka's stabbing death in March.

Herrera — in plainclothes, without a bulletproof vest and there, in part, to serve as a translator — was struck once in the torso when Vazquez, 17, and Orion Ross, 19, broke out a window at Vazquez's parents' apartment at 33rd and Vine streets in an escape attempt, with Vazquez allegedly firing the shots.

Herrera was taken to Bryan West Campus and then transferred to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, where he died Sept. 7.

The officer's tragic death led to an outpouring of community support and to at least one Lincoln resident sending an email to Lincoln police asking about the policy and whether officers, even plainclothes officers, had to wear ballistic vests. 

"I’m not trying to be critical of Officer Herrera or LPD. I’m trying to help LPD to keep a tragedy like this from happening again," Mike Carlin wrote in the email.

Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson responded, telling the Lincoln man that, in general, all officers are provided a periodic allowance to purchase ballistic vests. But there is "no current mandate or requirement to wear their ballistic vest."

"As in any tragic event, the examination for opportunities for change or improvement are always part of the process," Jackson said. 

Herrera was the seventh Lincoln Police officer killed in the line of duty and the fourth killed by gunfire.

