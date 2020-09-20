After LPD officer's death, department looking at body armor policy

Bliemeister said these are necessary reviews.

"We must mitigate risk when possible," he said, adding that equating a policy change directly to an outcome is a difficult task.

No one can say, for instance, whether wearing body armor that day would have saved Herrera's life.

On Aug. 26, members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force, the department's gang unit and criminal division had gone out to arrest Felipe Vazquez, who was wanted for second-degree assault in connection with Edward Varejcka's stabbing death in March.

Herrera — in plainclothes, without a bulletproof vest and there, in part, to serve as a translator — was struck once in the torso when Vazquez, 17, and Orion Ross, 19, broke out a window at Vazquez's parents' apartment at 33rd and Vine streets in an escape attempt, with Vazquez allegedly firing the shots.

Herrera was taken to Bryan West Campus and then transferred to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, where he died Sept. 7.

The officer's tragic death led to an outpouring of community support and to at least one Lincoln resident sending an email to Lincoln police asking about the policy and whether officers, even plainclothes officers, had to wear ballistic vests.