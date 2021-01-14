 Skip to main content
After finishing sentence, Lincoln inmate goes from prison to jail on new assault charge
A 39-year-old inmate was released from prison only to go to straight to jail on a new felony charge related to an assault in a fall that sent another inmate to the hospital.

Nicholas R. Smith Jr. made his first court appearance this week on the second-degree assault charge, and Lancaster County Court Judge Joseph Dalton set his bond at $75,000.

In an affidavit for Smith's arrest, a criminal investigator with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said on the evening of Oct. 11, as three corporals at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln were searching a room, they saw Smith lift and slam another inmate onto the floor and start punching him.

Investigator Ross Bartlett said they pulled Smith off the other inmate and put him in restraints. The other inmate, a 37-year-old, was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery for a lacerated spleen. He remained there for five days.

Smith served the rest of his four-year sentence for assault and theft charges out of Hall County at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and was released Jan. 8 to post-release supervision.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

