After finishing sentence, Lincoln inmate goes from prison to jail on new assault charge

A 39-year-old inmate was released from prison only to go to straight to jail on a new felony charge related to an assault in a fall that sent another inmate to the hospital.

Nicholas R. Smith Jr. made his first court appearance this week on the second-degree assault charge, and Lancaster County Court Judge Joseph Dalton set his bond at $75,000.

In an affidavit for Smith's arrest, a criminal investigator with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said on the evening of Oct. 11, as three corporals at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln were searching a room, they saw Smith lift and slam another inmate onto the floor and start punching him.

Investigator Ross Bartlett said they pulled Smith off the other inmate and put him in restraints. The other inmate, a 37-year-old, was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery for a lacerated spleen. He remained there for five days.

Smith served the rest of his four-year sentence for assault and theft charges out of Hall County at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and was released Jan. 8 to post-release supervision.

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.