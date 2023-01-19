After 16 years, Lincoln Police move out of Huntington Avenue station

After spending 16 years in a 1920s-era building that was originally home to a telephone exchange, the Lincoln Police Department's Northeast Team station has moved out of 4843 Huntington Ave.

Wednesday marked the Northeast Team's last day at the University Place station, which was the department's second standalone police station when it opened in 2006 near the Nebraska Wesleyan University campus.

Northeast Team personnel will temporarily move to the department's downtown headquarters before moving into a newly renovated station near the O Street corridor, which is expected to be completed next month, Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson said.

Jackson emphasized that the temporary move downtown — and the eventual permanent move about a mile and a half south of Huntington Avenue — won't present the same type of response time issues for police as it might for fire department personnel, since officers spend the majority of their shifts on patrol.

The team patrols the area north of O Street and east of 27th Street to the city limits.

Jackson said the department had been seeking a new option for the Northeast Team for more than two years in part to save the community money in the long-run. The city had been leasing the Huntington Avenue facility but bought the new space the team expects to move into in mid-February.

In the meantime, the department won't field walk-in reports in the northeast portion of the city. Residents should call the department's non-emergency number at (402) 441-6000 or 911 for services.

