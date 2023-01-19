After 16 years, Lincoln Police move out of Huntington Avenue station

According to a WalletHub study of the 182 largest cities in the US, these are the safest and least safe cities in the country. Researchers analyzed data in three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Safest Cities: 1. Columbia, Md. 2. Nashua, NH 3…
Northeast Team personnel will temporarily move to the department's downtown headquarters before moving into a newly renovated station near the O Street corridor, which is expected to be completed next month, Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson said.
Jackson emphasized that the temporary move downtown — and the eventual permanent move about a mile and a half south of Huntington Avenue — won't present the same type of response time issues for police as it might for fire department personnel, since officers spend the majority of their shifts on patrol.
The team patrols the area north of O Street and east of 27th Street to the city limits.
Jackson said the department had been seeking a new option for the Northeast Team for more than two years in part to save the community money in the long-run. The city had been leasing the Huntington Avenue facility but bought the new space the team expects to move into in mid-February.
In the meantime, the department won't field walk-in reports in the northeast portion of the city. Residents should call the department's non-emergency number at (402) 441-6000 or 911 for services.