 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

After 16 years, Lincoln Police move out of Huntington Avenue station

  • 0

According to a WalletHub study of the 182 largest cities in the US, these are the safest and least safe cities in the country. Researchers analyzed data in three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Safest Cities: 1. Columbia, Md. 2. Nashua, NH 3…

After spending 16 years in a 1920s-era building that was originally home to a telephone exchange, the Lincoln Police Department's Northeast Team station has moved out of 4843 Huntington Ave.

Wednesday marked the Northeast Team's last day at the University Place station, which was the department's second standalone police station when it opened in 2006 near the Nebraska Wesleyan University campus.

Northeast Team personnel will temporarily move to the department's downtown headquarters before moving into a newly renovated station near the O Street corridor, which is expected to be completed next month, Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson said.

Jackson emphasized that the temporary move downtown — and the eventual permanent move about a mile and a half south of Huntington Avenue — won't present the same type of response time issues for police as it might for fire department personnel, since officers spend the majority of their shifts on patrol.

People are also reading…

The team patrols the area north of O Street and east of 27th Street to the city limits.

Jackson said the department had been seeking a new option for the Northeast Team for more than two years in part to save the community money in the long-run. The city had been leasing the Huntington Avenue facility but bought the new space the team expects to move into in mid-February.

In the meantime, the department won't field walk-in reports in the northeast portion of the city. Residents should call the department's non-emergency number at (402) 441-6000 or 911 for services.

Lincoln man goes to prison for shooting outside party in 2021 that killed 31-year-old
Lincoln man assaulted jail officer seconds after he was released from handcuffs, police allege
A legal desert - Attorneys are scarce in Nebraska's rural areas

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This modern day myth about the ocean is just plain wrong

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News