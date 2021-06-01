Aerial search called off for UNL student missing in Hawaii; ground effort continues

Search and rescue teams in Kauai on Tuesday will resume on-ground efforts to find a 23-year-old University of Nebraska-Lincoln senior who went missing in Hawaii.

The Kauai Police Department announced Monday that the aerial search has been called off for Samuel Martinez, a microbiology student at UNL who traveled to Kauai alone on May 12 for two-week camping and hiking trip.

Martinez's family hasn't heard from the student since a few hours after his flight landed on Kauai. He was reported missing to the Lincoln Police Department on May 27 after he did not arrive home as scheduled.

Investigators on the island say the last ping from Martinez's cellphone came around 8:20 p.m. May 12 near Waimea and Koke‘e state parks. Air and ground rescue teams from five Kauai-based agencies searched several beaches, trails, ridges and canyons in the region on Sunday and Monday.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t found any sign of Mr. Martinez throughout our searches," Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce said a in Kauai Police Department news release.