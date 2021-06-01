 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aerial search called off for UNL student missing in Hawaii; ground effort continues
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert

Aerial search called off for UNL student missing in Hawaii; ground effort continues

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Samuel Martinez

Samuel Martinez

 Photo courtesy Ted Martinez

Search and rescue teams in Kauai on Tuesday will resume on-ground efforts to find a 23-year-old University of Nebraska-Lincoln senior who went missing in Hawaii. 

The Kauai Police Department announced Monday that the aerial search has been called off for Samuel Martinez, a microbiology student at UNL who traveled to Kauai alone on May 12 for two-week camping and hiking trip. 

Martinez's family hasn't heard from the student since a few hours after his flight landed on Kauai. He was reported missing to the Lincoln Police Department on May 27 after he did not arrive home as scheduled.

Investigators on the island say the last ping from Martinez's cellphone came around 8:20 p.m. May 12 near Waimea and Koke‘e state parks. Air and ground rescue teams from five Kauai-based agencies searched several beaches, trails, ridges and canyons in the region on Sunday and Monday. 

As refugee policies evolve, Yazidis in Lincoln hope to be reunited with family members

“Unfortunately, we haven’t found any sign of Mr. Martinez throughout our searches," Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce said a in Kauai Police Department news release. 

"We also haven’t encountered anyone who has accurately identified him and his whereabouts. At this point, there are several possibilities that could have taken place, especially on an island with dangerous terrain in places like Waimea Canyon and Koke‘e State Park trails, but we are still hoping for the best.”

No longer 'Unknown' — Offutt lab wraps up identification of USS Oklahoma dead

Volunteers from Kauai Search and Rescue plan to continue ground search efforts on Tuesday. 

Lincoln Police Department Office Erin Spilker said all reports relating to Martinez were forwarded to law enforcement in Kauai and that LPD "will continue to work with the Kauai Police Department should they request any further assistance."

University of Nebraska-Lincoln senior reported missing in Hawaii

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No Harvey flood aid for Houston area sparks anger

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News