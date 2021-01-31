Acting police chief: 'My job is to keep us rowing in the same direction'

We have good staff, so it's never just me. Even when the chief's here. It's never just the chief. We have good command-level officers. We have good supervisory staff, and we've got good civilian staff. So it all works. They all know their role. My job is to keep us rowing in the same direction and going in the same direction. I'm not saying my job is easy, but it's made easier because we have quality staff that know their role and know their duties.

What does your day look like? How early do you come in?

I usually get here 7:30 or 8, depending on the day. And I'm usually here until 6. That's not much different than when I was assistant chief. It's just a more full day. I am managing the managers. So those managers all have a role, but there are things that come up they don't have answers to. I'm finding those answers, and I'm working with the mayor's office and the public over concerns that may arise. Today is parking. And I've always thought that if one of our biggest problems is parking, then we're doing pretty good.

What would you see as the qualities for the ideal candidate to lead the department?