ACLU takes on case of Wayne man who says cops made him to go to the hospital, wouldn't pay bill

A Wayne man is suing the city and a police sergeant in the northeast Nebraska town for allegedly forcing him to go to the hospital after his neighbor called about him acting strangely in his front yard.
Police said they wanted to know if Jeffery Olsufka was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Olsufka denied it and tests showed he wasn't. Then, police refused to pay the bill, according to the ACLU of Nebraska, which is representing him.
The city of Wayne hasn't yet responded to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Lincoln late last week. And neither Wayne City Attorney Amy Miller nor Police Chief Marlen Chinn responded to a message seeking comment on the case Monday.
ACLU attorney Adam Sipple said the police coerced Olsufka into getting the tests and should have to pay. He said on the evening of Aug. 18, 2019, Olsufka had been working in his yard when he became dehydrated, fell to the ground and "exhibited irregular behavior."
After a neighbor called police about him rolling around on the ground yelling, Sgt. Brian Swanson and a second officer showed up and immediately asked if he was under the influence. Olsufka denied it, saying he had a history of seizures and just needed to go inside and drink some water. He stood up and said he was fine.
But police detained him, threatened to tase him and forcibly took him to the ground. Swanson cuffed Olsufka's hands behind his back and used his knee to restrain Olsufka when he took a few steps toward his home. Ultimately, the officers told him they would arrest him for disturbing the peace if he didn't agree to a blood screen at the hospital, Sipple said.
Olsufka, now 36, accused them of treating him like an animal.
When medics arrived, he refused treatment. Swanson reportedly told medics officers were trying to figure out if it was a medical issue or drugs.
Both Olsufka and his girlfriend told them he had passed out a couple of weeks earlier when he stood up too quickly.
Sipple said Olsufka had no history of drug use or prior drug arrests and wasn't exhibiting any of the usual signs of drug use such as dilated pupils, slurred speech or twitching.
Court records show, though, Olsufka had received probation for third-offense DUI, fleeing in a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors, a year earlier.
Swanson ultimately told Olsufka that he would be taken to jail if he refused to go to the hospital for a drug screen. So he agreed and was handcuffed to the stretcher.
"When the drug screen revealed no controlled substances, defendants allowed Olsufka to return home, but refused to pay the hospital bill," Sipple wrote in the lawsuit.
Olsufka is seeking general and special damages, including the cost of the medical bills, and asking for punitive damages of $100,000 or any amount the court may determine for the alleged deprivation of his rights.
FIVE ODD CRIME STORIES:
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.