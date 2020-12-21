ACLU takes on case of Wayne man who says cops made him to go to the hospital, wouldn't pay bill

A Wayne man is suing the city and a police sergeant in the northeast Nebraska town for allegedly forcing him to go to the hospital after his neighbor called about him acting strangely in his front yard.

Police said they wanted to know if Jeffery Olsufka was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Olsufka denied it and tests showed he wasn't. Then, police refused to pay the bill, according to the ACLU of Nebraska, which is representing him.

The city of Wayne hasn't yet responded to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Lincoln late last week. And neither Wayne City Attorney Amy Miller nor Police Chief Marlen Chinn responded to a message seeking comment on the case Monday.

ACLU attorney Adam Sipple said the police coerced Olsufka into getting the tests and should have to pay. He said on the evening of Aug. 18, 2019, Olsufka had been working in his yard when he became dehydrated, fell to the ground and "exhibited irregular behavior."

After a neighbor called police about him rolling around on the ground yelling, Sgt. Brian Swanson and a second officer showed up and immediately asked if he was under the influence. Olsufka denied it, saying he had a history of seizures and just needed to go inside and drink some water. He stood up and said he was fine.