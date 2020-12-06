ACLU representing woman whose nose was shot off during protest

Although it hasn't sued Lincoln for its response to the protesters, the ACLU of Nebraska is involved in legal action against the city, representing Elise Poole, who was struck in the face by a projectile on the night of May 31.

A tort claim filed with the city June 19 said the force of the impact munition "severed Ms. Poole's nose from her face."

"As a result of these incidents, Ms. Poole has suffered severe and permanent injuries," the claim, written by attorney Daniel Gutman, states. "The damage sustained by claimants is the proximate result of the negligent tactics employed by the LPD in seizing and disbanding peaceful protestors."

The claim is still pending legal review.

Leo Celis, who was shot in the face by a direct-impact munition in front of the County-City Building on the night of the May 30 protest and riot, said his vision still has not fully recovered.

The 20-year-old delivery worker said he has a plate under his right eye where the foam-tipped bullet struck him.

"You don't realize how important both eyes are until you lose sight in one of them," Celis said. "It took me a while to get used to, and sometimes it's still hard."