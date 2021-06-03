 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ACLU of Nebraska to monitor judges, prosecutors in court accountability effort starting in Lancaster County
0 comments
editor's pick topical

ACLU of Nebraska to monitor judges, prosecutors in court accountability effort starting in Lancaster County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ACLU of Nebraska

Danielle Conrad and others from ACLU of Nebraska announce an initiative Thursday on court accountability.

 ACLU of Nebraska Facebook page

Volunteers and law clerks with the ACLU of Nebraska will monitor courtrooms across the state over the next two years to ensure judges consider defendants' ability to pay cash bail, fines or fees — factors required to be evaluated under state law. 

The ACLU on Thursday announced the initiative that will hold under a microscope county judges who "set cash bail or impose fines or fees during hearings that typically last no more than 5 minutes," the organization said in a news release. The program will launch in Lancaster County. 

Nebraska law requires judges to give individual consideration of each person's ability to post bail or pay fees, but according to the ACLU, some judges and prosecutors don't "meaningfully assess" each person's financial reality. 

These oversights can leave people in jail only because they can't afford to post bail or pay fines, a circumstance that leads to what the organization called "debtors' prisons." 

ACLU says 'justice delayed is justice denied' for Nebraska inmates who won right to marry

The effort will also include an outreach program to make Nebraskans in the justice system aware of alternatives to lump sum payments — which include payment plans and community service. While state law requires court officials to make people aware of their right to request an alternative, it doesn't always happen, according to the ACLU of Nebraska. 

“Freedom should not depend on how much money you have,” ACLU of Nebraska Legal Director Adam Sipple said in the release.

“When someone’s ability to pay isn’t appropriately assessed or meaningfully considered, cash bail effectively creates a two-tiered system of justice where people who can afford their release go home while others unnecessarily suffer in jail." 

Similar efforts led by other ACLU chapters have led to class-action lawsuits, including one filed by the organization's Michigan arm against the 36th District Court in Detroit. The organization called the court's processes an "unconstitutional cash bail system that discriminates against poor people." 

But Sipple said the ACLU of Nebraska is hoping to avoid litigation and instead hopes the initiative leads to buy-in from everyone involved in the state's judicial system, including judges and prosecutors. 

ACLU takes on case of Wayne man who says cops made him go to the hospital, wouldn't pay bill

The newly-announced program is the latest in a series of ACLU of Nebraska efforts to promote bail reform. The organization in 2016 released a report titled "Unequal Justice" which revealed stark racial disparities in jail pretrial populations and a trend of state judges assigning higher bail to Nebraskans of color than white defendants for the same offenses.

According to census data, about 4% of Lancaster County residents are Black. As of May 26, roughly 34% of people in the county jail’s pretrial population were Black, according to the release. 

ACLU: It shouldn't be a crime to be poor

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI joins Las Vegas police in child death probe

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News