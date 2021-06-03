ACLU of Nebraska to monitor judges, prosecutors in court accountability effort starting in Lancaster County

Volunteers and law clerks with the ACLU of Nebraska will monitor courtrooms across the state over the next two years to ensure judges consider defendants' ability to pay cash bail, fines or fees — factors required to be evaluated under state law.

The ACLU on Thursday announced the initiative that will hold under a microscope county judges who "set cash bail or impose fines or fees during hearings that typically last no more than 5 minutes," the organization said in a news release. The program will launch in Lancaster County.

Nebraska law requires judges to give individual consideration of each person's ability to post bail or pay fees, but according to the ACLU, some judges and prosecutors don't "meaningfully assess" each person's financial reality.

These oversights can leave people in jail only because they can't afford to post bail or pay fines, a circumstance that leads to what the organization called "debtors' prisons."

The effort will also include an outreach program to make Nebraskans in the justice system aware of alternatives to lump sum payments — which include payment plans and community service. While state law requires court officials to make people aware of their right to request an alternative, it doesn't always happen, according to the ACLU of Nebraska.