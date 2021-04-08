Accuser offers tearful testimony, says LeGrone 'raped me for 15 minutes'

She said when he started to have sex with her, she stopped him and said if he was "going to do that to me" to get a condom.

At some point, she saw Hunt's roommate, LeGrone, peek his head in the door. Then, she said, she saw LeGrone come in the room, trying to hide behind Hunt. She said she felt them switch off as she faced away from them.

But she said she didn't know for sure until she saw the darker complexion of LeGrone's arm compared to Hunt's.

"Is it fair to say that you went over there and got in over your head and didn't like it but just didn't say anything at the time?" Hughes asked.

"No," she answered, her voice breaking.

"You didn't say anything," Hughes said.

"I know," she said.

"And the fact is, as we sit here today, you don't know what would've happened if you had just said 'Stop'," the attorney said.

LeGrone grabbed tissues and blotted his eyes.

"But you don't know what could've happened," his accuser said. "I was scared. So I was doing what I thought was right for me and my safety."