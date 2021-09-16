 Skip to main content
Accused Lincoln drug dealer now facing federal charges for distribution causing serious harm
A Lincoln man who police have alleged is tied to six overdoses last month now is facing federal charges.

Brandon T. Davis, 38, made his first appearance in U.S. District Court of Nebraska last week on three counts: possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, distribution of cocaine and fentanyl causing serious bodily injury, and conspiracy to deliver cocaine and fentanyl. 

In an eight-page affidavit, Lincoln Police Investigator Briana Sears laid out the investigation, which started Aug. 13, after two men were found lying on the ground in the parking lot of a north Lincoln bar shortly after 7 p.m.

They'd left the bar just five minutes earlier and now both were unconscious. One was turning blue. Both needed CPR.

After getting Narcan, one of the men came to and told police at the hospital that they had snorted cocaine in his truck, Sears said.

Three days later, shortly before 8 p.m., police were called to a home near North First and Adams streets. Two people had overdosed and weren't breathing. The person who reported it showed signs of overdose, too.

And police found a man, who had been at the house before officers got there, passed out and not breathing on a bench at nearby Roper Park.

After he was revived, he admitted he'd used some "bad cocaine."

Sears said at the hospital he told an officer he'd snorted a line of cocaine, then blacked out. He didn't remember anything else until he was being revived.

Hours after health alert, Lincoln sees two more suspected overdose deaths

A search of the house turned up a plate with cocaine and fentanyl residue and a cut straw and a plastic bag with residue.

Sears said the investigation led police to get a warrant to search Davis's home about a mile east of there near Knox and Portia streets just before midnight. There, she said, they found 14.5 grams of suspected cocaine, prescription pills, suspected MDMA, $6,372 in cash in the basement and more than 28 Lorazepam pills, $5,424 and a digital scale with residue in a cabinet beside the couch. 

In early September, lab results on evidence associated with all six overdoses confirmed the presence of cocaine and fentanyl in both of the incidents, Sears said.

Suspected Lincoln cocaine dealer linked to at least five additional overdoses, court records show

The next day, the Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged Davis, who is being held at the county jail on a $1 million percentage bond, in state court with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating a drug law and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. 

And on Sept. 8, U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart signed a criminal complaint in federal court.

Davis made his initial appearance on Friday.

'We have people dying' — Health Department issues overdose alert as cases, deaths stack up

At a press conference last month, police said there had been six overdose deaths in August, and at least 26 of the 50 overdoses tracked in Lincoln over the previous month had been tied to cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid that, when mixed with illegal drugs, can cause an overdose even through amounts as small as a grain of sand.

Among the signs of an overdose are constricted pupils, loss of consciousness, shallow breathing, choking or gurgling sounds, a limp body and pale, blue or cold skin, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Narcan, an emergency drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, is available for free at the Hy-Vee at 5010 O St., Kohll’s Pharmacy at 27th and Vine streets and the U-Save Pharmacy in Waverly.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

