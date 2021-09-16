Accused Lincoln drug dealer now facing federal charges for distribution causing serious harm

Three days later, shortly before 8 p.m., police were called to a home near North First and Adams streets. Two people had overdosed and weren't breathing. The person who reported it showed signs of overdose, too.

And police found a man, who had been at the house before officers got there, passed out and not breathing on a bench at nearby Roper Park.

After he was revived, he admitted he'd used some "bad cocaine."

Sears said at the hospital he told an officer he'd snorted a line of cocaine, then blacked out. He didn't remember anything else until he was being revived.

A search of the house turned up a plate with cocaine and fentanyl residue and a cut straw and a plastic bag with residue.

Sears said the investigation led police to get a warrant to search Davis's home about a mile east of there near Knox and Portia streets just before midnight. There, she said, they found 14.5 grams of suspected cocaine, prescription pills, suspected MDMA, $6,372 in cash in the basement and more than 28 Lorazepam pills, $5,424 and a digital scale with residue in a cabinet beside the couch.

In early September, lab results on evidence associated with all six overdoses confirmed the presence of cocaine and fentanyl in both of the incidents, Sears said.