 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
About $20,000 worth of collectibles stolen from van in Lincoln, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick

About $20,000 worth of collectibles stolen from van in Lincoln, police say

  • 0

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Around $20,000 worth of collectible toy cars and trains were stolen from a van in northeast Lincoln sometime Monday night, according to police. 

Officer Erin Spilker said a 56-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man noticed the sliding door of their van was open in their driveway near 63rd and X streets on Tuesday morning. 

Missing from the van were 10 boxes of collectibles, Spilker said. The couple operates a business out of their home, they told police.

LPD is investigating the incident and seeking video footage from the area. Spilker said there weren't signs of forced entry into the van. 

UNL suspends Fiji through 2026 for repeated alcohol violations
Jury finds Ryan Long guilty of manslaughter for fatal shooting in Lincoln alley
Lincoln man arrested more than five months after sexual assault, police say
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Local emergency declared as California battles devastating wildfires

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Motorcyclist dies in Lincoln crash
Crime and Courts

Motorcyclist dies in Lincoln crash

  • Updated

Lincoln police officers provided medical assistance until Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded and transported the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to LPD. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News