About $20,000 worth of collectibles stolen from van in Lincoln, police say

Around $20,000 worth of collectible toy cars and trains were stolen from a van in northeast Lincoln sometime Monday night, according to police.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 56-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man noticed the sliding door of their van was open in their driveway near 63rd and X streets on Tuesday morning.

Missing from the van were 10 boxes of collectibles, Spilker said. The couple operates a business out of their home, they told police.

LPD is investigating the incident and seeking video footage from the area. Spilker said there weren't signs of forced entry into the van.

