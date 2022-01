An unoccupied house burned down Tuesday evening, rendering the $34,000 dwelling a total loss, according to the Lancaster County sheriff.

Terry Wagner said the house, at 801 N.W. 40th St., hadn't been lived in for several years. Deputies responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The house didn't have any power source, leading Wagner to speculate that squatters had occupied the dwelling.

The state fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire, which remains undetermined.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.