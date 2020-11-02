Abandoned 911 call led to cache of drugs, guns and fake money at north Lincoln home, police say

A Lincoln man went to jail early Sunday after police checked out an abandoned 911 call and found a cache of drugs and guns.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said it started at about 5:10 a.m., when officers went to check out the call, which traced to a home on North 48th Street near Gladstone Street.

He said they talked to a woman who didn't live there and Jose S. DeLira, who did. Inside, police didn't find an emergency but saw drug paraphernalia and smelled marijuana, so they got a warrant to search.

Bonkiewicz said the search turned up boxes of smoking pipes, baggies and scales, $4,521 in cash and $5,660 in counterfeit money, nearly 4½ pounds of marijuana, 2.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, almost a half pound of an unknown white substance and 194 pills, most of them controlled substances.

He said police also found six handguns and six long guns.

They arrested DeLira, 47, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substances, intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a short shotgun and money while violating drug laws.

