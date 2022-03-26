A year after son's death in Lincoln motorcycle crash, family asks, 'Where's the justice?'

Marcia Selinger had already spent a year trying to make sense of the unthinkable when she walked out of a courtroom and into an elevator at Lincoln's Hall of Justice on March 18, gripping a framed photo of her son.

Simon Blair was riding a friend's motorcycle north in the outside lane of 27th Street at 9:26 p.m. March 3, 2021, nearing Tierra Drive. An SUV that had been heading south on 27th made a left turn in front of the 19-year-old.

Selinger was at home in Omaha when she got the call she had always feared. In a state of shock, she drove with her teenage daughter to Bryan West Campus, where a crowd of Simon's friends were gathered in the parking lot by 10:30 p.m., she said.

Less than four hours later, Selinger watched her son take his last breath. She spent the next 12 months in varying stages of grief, carrying with her the weight of burying her first-born child.

But as she stepped in the elevator at the Hall of Justice, that grief had boiled into rage. A Lancaster County judge had just sentenced Kylie Hill, 19, to 24 months of probation after her no-contest plea to motor vehicle homicide. Both Hill and Selinger left the courtroom in tears.

"I'm so angry," Blair's mother said before the elevator doors closed.

"I didn't expect that. I thought something would happen. I thought something ...," she said, emphasizing the last word of the sentence, cut short by tears that began to fill her eyes.

She took four deep breaths and tried not to cry as the elevator descended one floor, where Selinger, Simon's father, David Blair, and David's girlfriend, Micaela Moriarty, followed a victim advocate into Lincoln Police Department headquarters, where they again tried to make sense of the unthinkable.

"OK, so, just so I understand, she just got probation?" Selinger asked the advocate.

"She has to take a couple classes. They said jail time, but they can revoke that, which they probably will, right?" she asked, before the advocate summarized the sentence that Judge Timothy Phillips had just issued.

In addition to probation, Phillips ordered Hill to pay a $250 fine, complete a victim empathy class, a driver's safety course and serve 30 days in the county jail, though that stint may be waived based on Hill's compliance with her other sentencing conditions.

"These are hard cases," Phillips said in front of a crowded courtroom. "It's a crime where there was no intent."

The hearing lasted 11 minutes, and Selinger spent much of the time wiping away tears and trying to keep her composure as Ryan Decker, who prosecuted the case, cast Hill as unaccountable and unapologetic.

Decker pointed to the teen's own statements in the case's pre-sentencing investigation, in which she told the court she felt like she did "everything right" and that she hoped to bring awareness to motorcyclists and the "important and proper training on riding a motorcycle," according to the prosecutor.

"That stands out to me, because that's not what the evidence in this case is," he said. "And it doesn't sound like an apology to me." Hill's attorney, Jon Braaten, acknowledged the pain the crash has caused to the families of both parties, pain he said wouldn't disappear with any ruling by Phillips. He said both families would remember March 3, 2021, every day for the rest of their lives, and he asked Phillips to sentence Hill to probation.

Before his ruling, Phillips warned that there would be no winners in Courtroom 25 that day.

But Simon Blair's family had not expected to feel as if it had lost.

"I really thought this would end up being fair," Selinger said through tears in the advocate's office, as the family vented its frustration over the judge's calculus on the cost of Simon's life, until his father had had enough.

"I need some air," David Blair said.

The past year has weighed on the family. In the 382 days between Simon Blair's death and Hill's sentencing, Selinger had viewed much of her life through a lens fogged by the grief she carried.

Selinger remembered feeling numb as she walked to the hospital parking lot the morning her son died to tell his friends he was gone.

She asked them not to post about his death on social media, she recalled, and then she made a phone call, delivering the news of her son's death to her own mother.

Then she walked back into the hospital, where she touched her son's hair, kissed his forehead and said goodbye.

"And then we drove home," she said. "And that's just unbelievable. To just leave your boy in a bed in the hospital. It's just — yeah. It's crazy."

The pain of that day was not temporary, Selinger said. It still comes and goes, often bringing waves of debilitating grief after everyday experiences serve as unknowing triggers.

Sometimes she sees a pickup truck that reminds her of Simon. Or she drives past a spot they used to visit. One day, about a week after her son died, it was the words of her teenage daughter.

"She said to me, 'Now I'm an only child and I'll never be an aunt,'" Selinger recalled. "I hadn't thought of it that way yet."

Lately, though, the triggers have come in the form of headlines: news of another teenager killed riding a motorcycle in Nebraska.

Simon was one of 20 motorcyclists killed on the state's roadways last year, according to preliminary data from the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Two were under the age of 21.

As motorcycle fatalities have steadily increased over the past two decades in Nebraska — from three in 2000 to 14 in 2010 to a 30-year high of 32 in 2020 — the number of teenagers killed in motorcycle crashes has largely remained stagnant, never accounting for more than four in a single year.

From 2017 through 2020, no one under the age of 21 died in a motorcycle collision in Lincoln. But in the 12 months since Simon Blair died, three more motorcyclists under the age of 21 have died in Lincoln crashes, including two in 2022.

"Too many kids are dying," Selinger said.

Adding to her own family's strife were the facts of Simon's case.

In a search warrant, police said there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the Pontiac that Hill was driving that night, and a red-glass water pipe was found in the cargo area of the SUV — a fact that Decker, the prosecutor, recounted at Hill's sentencing.

But officers hadn't tested Hill at the scene of the crash, an oversight that Selinger said a sergeant later apologized for, and one that may have prevented Hill from being charged with a felony, instead of a Class 1 misdemeanor.

In a statement, an LPD spokesman said responding officers didn't observe signs of impairment or smell an odor right away, which would have led to testing. And the water pipe police found was out of the reach of the driver.

"Unfortunately, I don’t have an answer as to why the odor of marijuana wasn’t detected earlier," Capt. Todd Kocian said in the statement, adding that the officer's actions "were within the operational procedures allowed by law."

At the department's headquarters March 18, as family members gathered their things, David Blair fumed as he weighed the cost of that oversight.

He had largely been a bystander as his ex-wife and his girlfriend took turns expressing outrage at the judge's ruling, but as the group stepped out of the advocate's office and into a hallway, he spoke.

"She killed our son and she got a slap on the wrist," he said in a subdued tone. "I think the whole system failed us."

In his ruling, Phillips said Hill's impact statement to the court had been one filled with remorse. She had been a model student, he said. She had no history of negligence, no criminal history.

"She, much like the victim in this case, was a person that helps others," he said. "And again, there are no winners in these cases."

Selinger didn't want Hill to spend a year in jail, she said — the maximum penalty for the misdemeanor crime.

But she hoped for an apology. David Blair hoped for closure. They did not get either.

"This makes everything worse, in a way," David said.

"It really does," Selinger said, wiping away tears again.

"I mean, where's the justice?" David said, as tears welled in his own eyes for the first time that morning. "We had a life taken away from us."

"I get that there was no intent, but she ...," Selinger said, trailing off again. "No. This is not fair."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.